Dada Morero to contest Joburg mayorship once EFF agrees to back ANC

The African National Congress in Johannesburg may contest the mayoral position with Dada Morero as the candidate.

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) in Johannesburg on Friday confirmed that once negotiations with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have successfully concluded it will contest the mayoral position in the city.

Last November talks between the two parties in the City of Ekurhuleni collapsed when the EFF refused to vote in support of an ANC candidate for the mayoral position.

This came after Tania Campbell was ousted through an ANC-sponsored motion of no confidence but was re-elected a week later.

Campbell’s re-election was supported by the EFF after the parties failed to reach a consensus on a mayoral candidate.



The ANC’s chairperson in Joburg, Dada Morero, said he will contest the Joburg mayoral position once the EFF agrees to support him in council.

Meanwhile, councillors in Joburg will be electing a new mayor Friday with the candidates including Al- Jama-ah's Thapelo Amad, the Democratic Alliance's Mpho Phalatse and ActionSA's Funzi Ngobeni.

The ANC wants to reclaim control of the country's economic hub, Johannesburg, while the EFF set its sights on the City of Ekurhuleni.

This means the two parties will have to support each other at both metros for them to achieve their goals.

Morero said the ANC is committed to reaching a consensus with the EFF.

“I’m still the candidate mayor for the ANC and once the negotiations have been concluded there will be a handover process and the ANC will take Joburg and EFF will take over Ekurhuleni.”

Some analysts have predicted that Joburg’s new mayor will have a short stint.