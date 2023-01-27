Control of economic development portfolio at heart of Joburg coalition failure

Political parties have continued to point fingers at each other after Mayor Mpho Phalatse was removed from power in a motion of no confidence on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - Control of the economic development portfolio in the City of Johannesburg appears to be at the centre of the failed coalition government.

The Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Cilliers Brink said that giving control of the portfolio to the Patriotic Alliance (PA) was not negotiable.

"Economic development was a no for us because that portfolio was held by the Patriotic Alliance before when they had a coalition with the ANC. Their MMC was fired for interfering with processes, disrespecting the divide between party and state."

The PA's Kenny Kunene responded angrily.

"The arrogance, the disrespect, seeing parties as 2.5% and political parties as small. Who is the DA to tell us that they are making concessions on they are willing to give us. They think they are doing us a favour."

ActionSA's Michael Beaumont said that there was an earlier agreement on the way forward.

"The Patriotic Alliance was at the table with this coalition and it accepted a proposal. They were on board, they publicly announced it. And then the Democratic Alliance shot down that deal."

The DA has denied this, saying that counter offers and proposals were made thereafter.