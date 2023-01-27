Go

Attention little sailors: Sam Smith releases new album

The multi-award-winning singer’s fourth studio album 'Gloria' was released on Friday.

Musician Sam Smith. Picture: Twitter
27 January 2023 16:29

Cape Town – Sam Smith fans, also known as little sailors, will be happy to know that the singer has a new album out.

Gloria, the 13-track album was released on Friday.

“It feels like I’ve been working my whole life for this album release, a chance to showcase to you my artistry and all that inspires me to do what I do,” Smith said on social media.

It’s the multi-award-winning singer’s fourth studio album.

The release follows the global success of the single Unholy featuring pop diva Kim Petras.

The 30-year-old singer and songwriter dedicated the album to his fans.

“Sailors, you have stuck with me through every challenge that comes with growing up, all the life I’ve lived these past 10 years. I am eternally thankful to you. I work everyday for you, striving to make you proud and move you,” Smith explained.

He described the making of his latest album as magical.

Gloria got me through some dark times and was a beacon for me in my life. I hope it can be that for you. Thank you for waiting so long,“ he said.

Smith’s fans have thanked and praised him for what they call a masterpiece.

