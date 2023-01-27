Attention little sailors: Sam Smith releases new album

The multi-award-winning singer’s fourth studio album 'Gloria' was released on Friday.

Cape Town – Sam Smith fans, also known as little sailors, will be happy to know that the singer has a new album out.

Gloria, the 13-track album was released on Friday.

“It feels like I’ve been working my whole life for this album release, a chance to showcase to you my artistry and all that inspires me to do what I do,” Smith said on social media.

It’s the multi-award-winning singer’s fourth studio album.

The release follows the global success of the single Unholy featuring pop diva Kim Petras.

Dearest Sailors,

The new album is out now 💛



GLORIA is dedicated to you ⚓️https://t.co/pOxl6VGwdx pic.twitter.com/CWpyPvU2oT ' SAM SMITH (@samsmith) January 27, 2023

The 30-year-old singer and songwriter dedicated the album to his fans.

“Sailors, you have stuck with me through every challenge that comes with growing up, all the life I’ve lived these past 10 years. I am eternally thankful to you. I work everyday for you, striving to make you proud and move you,” Smith explained.

He described the making of his latest album as magical.

“Gloria got me through some dark times and was a beacon for me in my life. I hope it can be that for you. Thank you for waiting so long,“ he said.

Smith’s fans have thanked and praised him for what they call a masterpiece.

Wow just wow . This is a type of song I’ve always wanted and needed to hear with your amazing voice so blown away. 🥹 The R&B pop production with your voice is just chefs kiss 💋 ✨ definitely my top favorite so far. pic.twitter.com/4MqRbGboH2 ' Tristmanic (@tristanboy15) January 27, 2023

Gloria is a masterpiece. So many smash potentials for singles and really everything you are about. Breath taking ballads, upbeat fun dance tracks, and SUPERIOR songwriting. Thank you for this Sam, thank you thank you thank you!!!! ❤️❤️❤️ ' Sarah McTamney (@SarahMcTamney) January 27, 2023

I’m loving the beautiful authentic and free artist you have become! this album is epic #Gloria celebrate YOU 💕 ' Christopher Joonas Tiainen (@chris_joonas) January 27, 2023

I LOVE IT SAM! THIS ABLUM IS AMAZING! I am deeply pleased that you stepped outside of your comfort zone. <3 xoxo ' Frazix (@TheFrazix) January 27, 2023

Great album but 12.5 songs and 33mins..😢we need more Sam please! ' Felix Caldeira (@Flx1Cal) January 27, 2023