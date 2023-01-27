Alleged Parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe expected back in court

Mafe faces charges of arson and terrorism relating to the January 2022 blaze that gutted the National Assembly chamber and damaged sections of the Old Assembly building.

CAPE TOWN - The man accused of setting Parliament alight, Zandile Mafe, is set to make another appearance in the Western Cape High Court on Friday.

Mafe faces charges of arson and terrorism relating to the January 2022 blaze that gutted the National Assembly chamber and damaged sections of the Old Assembly building.

It is the fourth time that Mafe will be appearing in the Western Cape High Court for a pre-trial hearing.

The previous attempts to have the hearing were interrupted as the accused refused to appear in court.

In the first pre-trail hearing in August last year, he refused to leave the court's holding cells.

Then in September, he refused to leave Pollsmoor Prison to appear in court.

Mafe then demanded to have a television, radio and a kettle in his cell.

The court hearing was postponed to Friday to allow the defence time to further consult with the accused.

The state of Mafe's mental health is also set to feature.

The defence is expected to tell the court what their position on the matter is.