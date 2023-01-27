Al Jama-ah's Thapelo Amad is Johannesburg's new mayor

Just after the DA's Mpho Phalatse was ousted as Johannesburg mayor, Al Jama-ah's Thapelo Amad was elected to the position.

JOHANNESBURG - Just a day after the Democratic Alliance’s Mpho Phalatse was removed as mayor of Johannesburg through a no-confidence vote, councillors at the Johannesburg City Council cast their votes for a new mayor.

Al Jama-ah's Thapelo Amad is the transitional Johannesburg mayor. He won by 138 votes, while the Phalatse received 81 and and Action SA’s Funzi Ngobeni was supported by 46 councillors. They were nominated earlier on Friday.

READ: Who is Johannesburg's new mayor, Thapelo Amad?

The Independent Electoral Commission oversaw the voting process to ensure all protocols were followed. The voting was in the form of a secret ballot and the votes were counted by the IEC thereafter.

There are 268 voting councillors.

Some councillors were subjected to disciplinary hearings for not voting for candidates tipped by their parties in previous meetings.

Meanwhile, The African National Congress (ANC) in Johannesburg on Friday confirmed that once negotiations with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have successfully concluded it will contest the mayoral position in the city.

Last November talks between the two parties in the City of Ekurhuleni collapsed when the EFF refused to vote in support of an ANC candidate for the mayoral position.

Morero said the ANC was committed to reaching a consensus with the EFF.

“I’m still the candidate mayor for the ANC and once the negotiations have been concluded there will be a handover process and the ANC will take Joburg and EFF will take over Ekurhuleni.”