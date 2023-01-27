Al Jama-ah's Amad confident of securing Joburg mayoral position

Thapelo Amad's nomination for the position comes after the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Mpho Phalatse was ousted on Thursday, during a motion of no confidence sponsored by minority parties.

JOHANNESBURG - Mayoral candidate and Al Jama-ah leader in Joburg, Thapelo Amad, said that he was confident that he would be elected as the city's number one resident.

Amad will be contesting against Phalatse and Action SA's Funzi Ngobeni at the council meeting on Friday.

Minority parties in the Joburg City council are close to achieving their long wish of occupying another top position in the municipal troika.

At the moment, the Congress of the People (Cope)'s Colleen Makhubele is the council Speaker while the African National Congress (ANC)'s Sithembiso Zungu occupies the chief whip position.

The Al Jama-ah's Amad said that he had enough numbers in his corner and was certain that he will be elected as the mayor of the country's commercial capital.

He has refuted claims that he would be used as a puppet by the ANC and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) should he be elected as mayor.

"What I know is that the block that voted for Mpho Phalatse's removal is the same block that will vote for a new mayor tomorrow," Amad said.

He said that his party would negotiate with the relevant stakeholders to ensure he secured the mayoral chain at Friday's council meeting.