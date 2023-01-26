Yellen praises South Africa for commitment to Just Energy Plan

The Just Energy Plan will contribute to creating jobs and growing industries.

JOHANNESBURG - The United States Treasury secretary Janet Yellen has lauded South Africa's commitment to a Just Energy Transition plan.

She said that the country will benefit from a low-carbon and climate-resilient economy in the long term.

Yellen addressed reporters together with Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana in Pretoria on Thursday.

She also committed to working with South Africa to deal with fiscal challenges that the rest of the continent faces.

The US and the European continent are among South Africa's biggest trading partners.

They have recently pledged $8.5 billion dollars in loans to help the country kick start its R1.5 trillion Just Energy Transition Investment plan.

US Secretary for Treasury Janet Yellen said South Africa is on the right track to expanding electricity access and reliability.

"The [Just Energy Plan] partnership will also invest in jobs of growing industries so that the transition is just and does not leave anyone behind," she said.

South African officials have declared that the country does not have the funds for the transition plan.

In this regard, Godongwana is expected to lobby Yellen for more financial support.