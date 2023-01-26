Suspected robber killed in Athlone

It's believed the victim tried to kidnap and rob a man, who then opened fire.

CAPE TOWN - A suspected kidnapper and robber was gunned down in Athlone on Wednesday afternoon.

Police officers responded to a shooting in Thornton Road on Wednesday and found the body of a 30-year-old man.

It is understood that the victim allegedly tried to kidnap and rob a man, who then opened fire.

“Lansdowne police registered an inquest for the death of the suspect and are investigating cases of kidnapping and possession of an unlicenced firearm and ammunition,” said police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi.