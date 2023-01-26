Special eThekwini council meeting to elect new deputy mayor adjourned

The council could not form a quorum.

DURBAN - An eThekwini special council meeting to vote for a deputy mayor was adjourned because the council could not form a quorum.

It follows the removal of Abantu Batho Congress (ABC) leader Philani Mavundla as the metro's deputy mayor last month.

The African National Congress (ANC), the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the city manager were absent from Thursday's meeting.

Speaker Thabani Nyawose adjourned the meeting for seven days.

"This meeting needed 112 councillors to quorate because we are a council of 222, now if there is no quorum of 112 it means the speaker has to cancel the meetings."

The speaker said he would demand accountability from all the parties concerned.

"I will have a session with the whip of all political parties, including those parties that are not here which is EFF and the ANC and some councillors. I will sit down with them and register my concern as a speaker."