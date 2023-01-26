Go

Soundcity MVP Awards 2023: Rapper Costa Titch leads SA nominations pack

South African musicians have been nominated in almost all 15 categories.

Costa Titch. Picture: Twitter
26 January 2023 16:32

CAPE TOWN – The nominees for the fifth edition of the Soundcity MVP Awards Festival have been announced.

South African musicians have been nominated in almost all 15 categories, and leading the pack on the local front is Costa Titch, full name Costa Tsobanoglou.

Some of the rapper’s notable nominations include Best New MVP, Viewers Choice, and Video of the Year.

Here are some of the other categories South African artists have been nominated in:

BEST NEW MVP
Costa Titch

AFRICAN ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Msaki

BEST COLLABORATION
Costa Titch – Big Flexa ft. C’buda M, Alfa Kat, Banaba Des, Sdida & Man T
Daliwonga – Abo Mvelo ft. Mellow & Sleazy

BEST HIP-HOP
Nasty C and Aka – Lemons To Lemonades

LISTENERS CHOICE
Ch’cco & Mellow & Sleazy – Nkao Tempela
Daliwonga – Abo Mvelo Ft. Mellow & Sleazy

VIEWERS CHOICE
Costa Titch – Big Flexa ft. C’buda M, Alfa Kat, Banaba Des, Sdida & Man T

AFRICAN DJ OF THE YEAR
Uncle Waffles
Dj Maphorisa
Black Coffee

BEST MALE MVP
Focalistic

BEST FEMALE MVP
Boohle
Nkosazana Daughter
Tyla

SONG OF THE YEAR
Wanitwa Mos, Master Kg & Lowsheen – Sofa Silahlane Ft. Nkosazana Daughter
Zakes Bantwini X Kasango – Osama

VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Costa Titch – Big Flexa ft. C’buda M, Alfa Kat, Banaba Des, Sdida & Man T
Zakes Bantwini X Kasango – Osama

Meanwhile, Nigerian singer Burna Boy is the top African artist with eight nominations in seven categories.

Click here for the full list of nominees.

The awards made their debut in 2016 and recognise the exceptional achievement of African artists.

Winners are set to be be announced on 11 February during a glitzy ceremony in Lagos, Nigeria.

