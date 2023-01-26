Soundcity MVP Awards 2023: Rapper Costa Titch leads SA nominations pack

South African musicians have been nominated in almost all 15 categories.

CAPE TOWN – The nominees for the fifth edition of the Soundcity MVP Awards Festival have been announced.

South African musicians have been nominated in almost all 15 categories, and leading the pack on the local front is Costa Titch, full name Costa Tsobanoglou.

Some of the rapper’s notable nominations include Best New MVP, Viewers Choice, and Video of the Year.

Here are some of the other categories South African artists have been nominated in:

BEST NEW MVP

Costa Titch

AFRICAN ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Msaki

BEST COLLABORATION

Costa Titch – Big Flexa ft. C’buda M, Alfa Kat, Banaba Des, Sdida & Man T

Daliwonga – Abo Mvelo ft. Mellow & Sleazy

BEST HIP-HOP

Nasty C and Aka – Lemons To Lemonades

LISTENERS CHOICE

Ch’cco & Mellow & Sleazy – Nkao Tempela

Daliwonga – Abo Mvelo Ft. Mellow & Sleazy

VIEWERS CHOICE

Costa Titch – Big Flexa ft. C’buda M, Alfa Kat, Banaba Des, Sdida & Man T

AFRICAN DJ OF THE YEAR

Uncle Waffles

Dj Maphorisa

Black Coffee

BEST MALE MVP

Focalistic

BEST FEMALE MVP

Boohle

Nkosazana Daughter

Tyla

SONG OF THE YEAR

Wanitwa Mos, Master Kg & Lowsheen – Sofa Silahlane Ft. Nkosazana Daughter

Zakes Bantwini X Kasango – Osama

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Costa Titch – Big Flexa ft. C’buda M, Alfa Kat, Banaba Des, Sdida & Man T

Zakes Bantwini X Kasango – Osama

Meanwhile, Nigerian singer Burna Boy is the top African artist with eight nominations in seven categories.

Click here for the full list of nominees.

Let the countdown BEGIN 🚨🚨🚨

The SOUNDCITY MVP AWARDS official date is here! 🤩🤩🤩

The biggest award in AFRICA is back and better! 💯🔥#SoundcityMVP #PoweredByMusic pic.twitter.com/OBNTlWz5M8 ' SOUNDCITY AFRICA! (@SOUNDCITYtv) January 16, 2023

The awards made their debut in 2016 and recognise the exceptional achievement of African artists.

Winners are set to be be announced on 11 February during a glitzy ceremony in Lagos, Nigeria.