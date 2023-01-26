Repo rate goes up by 25 basis points

South Africans will have to pay more for their loan, mortgage and other credit repayments.

JOHANNESBURG - The repo rate has been raised by 25 basis points.

South African Reserve bank governor Lesetja Kganyago announced this on Thursday following a meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC)

He said there are serious concerns about economic growth with load shedding taking its toll.

"The MPC decided to increase the repurchase rate by 25 basis points to 7.25% per annum with effect from the 27th of January 2023. Three members of the committee preferred the announced increase [while] two members preferred a 50 basis points increase," he said.

This means the prime lending rate is going to be 10.75%.