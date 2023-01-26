PP’s office confirms reviewing information to finalise Phala Phala report

The Office of the Public Protector said it reviewed and validated all the information regarding the Phala Phala farm saga.

CAPE TOWN - The Public Protector’s office on Thursday confirmed that its investigation team reviewed and validated all information needed to finalise its preliminary report into the Phala Phala farm saga.

In a statement, the office confirmed revelations by the complainant in the matter - the African Transformation Movement (ATM) - earlier this week.

The Public Protector’s office said the preliminary report remains prohibited for public consumption in accordance with its governing act.

The office has been investigating complaints from the ATM that President Cyril Ramaphosa may have breached the Constitution and anti-corruption laws.

This relates to the theft of $580, 000 from his Limpopo farm, said to be the proceeds of a game transaction.

"After the conclusion of the PPSA’s quality assurance processes, the preliminary report will be issued to the affected parties to the investigation, and will not be made available to the public," said the acting spokesperson for the Public Protector’s office, Ndili Msoki.

The Public Protector’s office said the process has to be followed to ensure the decision it takes on the investigation is lawful, reasonable and procedurally fair.

"Once the process post-issuance of the preliminary report has been concluded including quality assurance, the final report will be published in terms of Section 8.1 of the PP [Public Protector] Act read with section 182 1 (b) of the Constitution."

