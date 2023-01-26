Police clerk found murdered at his Kraaifontein home

The 53-year-old man's body was found with gunshot wounds at a house in Wallacedene in Kraaifontein on Wednesday night.

CAPE TOWN - Gun violence in Cape Town continues unabated and has claimed the life of a SAPS employee.

He was employed as a clerk at the Grabouw Police Station.

Robbery is the motive for his murder.

The police's Joseph Swartbooi: "The unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. Reports suggested that two unknown armed men entered the address and demanded cell phones and cash. The victim resisted the robbery and the suspects then fired gunshots at him."