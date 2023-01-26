Parties in Ekurhuleni council accuse Speaker of trying collapse meeting

The Speaker refused to prioritise no-confidence motions against the Speaker and chief whip.

JOHANNESBURG - Political parties in Ekurhuleni have accused speaker Raymond Dhlamini of trying to collapse Thursday’s council meeting.

They said he did this in a bid to avoid a motion of no confidence against him.

The Ekurhuleni council was holding its first meeting for 2023.

The council meeting brought to light two motions of no-confidence votes against Democratic Alliance (DA) councillors: the Speaker and the council whip

"Speaker, what you are doing is not right," chanted Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) councillors.

EFF and African National Congress councillors in Ekurhuleni want the two motions of no-confidence against Dhlamini and council whip Khetha Shandu to be the first items to be voted on.

According to the more than 1500-page agenda, the motions are the last two items for the day.

READ: No-confidence motion submitted against Ekurhuleni speaker & council whip

Dhlamini refused to move the motions up - which has stalled council proceedings.

Action SA regional spokesperson Siyanda Makhubu said the Speaker is only delaying the inevitable.

“This vote of no confidence against the chief whip and Speaker will be successful. We are of the view, the numbers show that and the DA is in a very tight corner right now. What we are currently seeing in council is that the Speaker is trying to collapse council deliberately.”