Parly won't challenge Ramaphosa's review of Phala Phala report - Mapisa-Nqakula

President Cyril Ramaphosa lodged a review of the report in the Constitutional Court last month, asking that it be set aside.

CAPE TOWN - National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said that she would not be challenging the review of an independent impeachment report against President Cyril Ramaphosa.

He said that the panel appointed by Parliament got it wrong when they found that he may have misconducted himself in relation to the theft of foreign currency from his Limpopo farm, Phala Phala.

President Ramaphosa said that the panel, led by former Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo, was irrational in its findings of prima facie evidence that he may have violated the Constitution and anti-corruption laws.

Mapisa-Nqakula said that Parliament would not be defending the Section 89 report in court.

"We have received information about the contents of the president’s submission to the courts, and we have decided that we will wait for the court to deal with the matter and we will abide by the decisions of the court."

The Speaker said that she would, however, defend at least two court challenges of her decision to refuse a secret ballot on the report, which was rejected by the National Assembly during a vote at a special sitting in December.