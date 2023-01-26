Ousted Phalatse nominated for re-election as Joburg mayor: 'I was born for this'

Mpho Phalatse says she's honoured to have served Joburg and her removal won't end her political career.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance's (DA) Mpho Phalatse said she is honoured to have been Joburg’s first female mayor.

Phalatse was ousted in a motion of no confidence during a council sitting on Thursday afternoon.

The former mayor was unseated after 140 councillors voted in favour of her removal and 129 in her support.

The motion was tabled by three minority parties African Transformation Movement (ATM), African Independent Congress (AIC) and Al Jama-ah.

In November 2022, Phalatse was removed as mayor during a no-confidence motion but was later reinstated after a court ruled that her ousting was unlawful.

Phalatse said she is disappointed with the outcome of the vote of no confidence in her.

The former mayor said the DA-led government was making immense progress in addressing the many issues that the city faced.

"I'm concerned about our city. I'm concerned about our 6 million residents, they had a good government that cared for them."

She said her removal from office is not the end of her political career.

"It was an honour, it will never be removed from my history books so that is something I will always take with me wherever I go. It's not the end of the road for me. I was born for this."

A short reflection on the motion of no confidence. My love for Joburg and her 6 million residents stands strong! pic.twitter.com/4hghnTccDW ' Executive Mayor Mpho Phalatse (@mphophalatse1) January 26, 2023

PHALATSE NOMINATED FOR RE-ELECTION AS JOBURG MAYOR

Meanwhile, council Speaker Colleen Makhubele said Joburg’s new mayor will be elected during Friday’s council meeting.

Phalatse has again been nominated to run for the mayoral position with the hope of being re-elected.

She will be going against Al-Jama-Ah’s Thapelo Amad and ActionSA’s Funzi Ngobeni.

Amad is widely supported by the ANC, which has the most seats in council, as well as other minority parties.

The DA and ActionSA have each fielded their own candidates.

The election of the mayor will be the first item on the agenda when the council reconvenes.

Moreover, Action SA withdrew its motion of no confidence against Makhubele.

At the same time, the ANC said it would not contest the mayoral post in Joburg following the ousting of Phalatse.