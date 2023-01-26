Northern Cape online dating swindler: cops arrest 4 more people for alleged scam

The group is accused of being part of a syndicate that targets and defrauds unsuspecting victims of their money.

JOHANNESBURG - A man who allegedly defrauded a woman out of R3.4 million in an online dating scam was joined by four co-accused as he appeared before the Kimberley Magistrate Court on Thursday.

Police arrested the three women and a man, Lulama Dilimini, Shafwaan Fakier, Nomcebo Agrineth Sibisi and Juany Michaels in Cape Town.

Alongside Pius Emokpe, who faces multiple fraud and money laundering charges, the group is accused of being part of a syndicate that targets and defrauds unsuspecting victims of their money.

"The accused operated a scam where they would create false online dating profiles and target vulnerable individuals by grooming them, building trust, and later requesting money for ostensible emergencies," said the police in a statement.

Emokpe was arrested in Cape Town in 2022 after one of his victims opened a case.

He remains in custody while his co-accused, who face more than 140 fraud and money laundering charges, are expected to make their next court appearance early in February.