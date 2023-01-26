Go

'No to seismic surveys': Greenpeace against Russian polar vessel arrival

"It's been conducting seismic data on oil and gas resources for the past 20 years under the guise of scientific research," said protest organiser Elaine Mills.

Greenpeace protest against the arrival of a Russia polar research vessel at Cape Town's V&A Waterfront. Picture: Supplied/Melikhaya Zagagana
26 January 2023 16:23

CAPE TOWN - Greenpeace protested against the arrival of a Russia polar research vessel at Cape Town's V&A Waterfront on Thursday.

Organiser Elaine Mills said the ship, the Akademik Alexander Karpinsky was polluting the environment in its oil and gas research adventures, while endangering ocean species.

Mills added that a treaty protecting the Antarctica region against commercial activities, and the South African government shouldn't have allowed it to stop at the country's harbours for refills or refreshments.

"The fact that it's allowed to do this despite that treaty that exists and that the South African government is giving a launch pad for those activities."

