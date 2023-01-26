Money laundering charges against Estina dropped, says NPA

The company was among the list of accused in the R280 million botched Free State project.

BLOEMFONTEIN - Spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)'s Investigative Directorate, Sindisiwe Seboka, has confirmed that charges against Estina, one of the companies accused in the Vrede dairy farm corruption case, have been dropped.

Former MEC for Agriculture in the province, Mosebenzi Zwane appeared in the dock with the co-accused at the Bloemfontein High Court on Wednesday.

The company at the centre of the high-profile corruption case, Estina, is under liquidation.

While this is the reason the Investigative Directorate said that money laundering charges against the company had been struck off the roll, the State said that it still wanted to prosecute the company's representative.

This included former sole director, Kamal Vasram.

Seboka said that the matter would be back in court in April for a second pre-trial hearing.

"This matter is proceeding quite swiftly according to what we're seeing," Seboka said.

The public funds which were meant to benefit disadvantaged black farmers in the province were allegedly looted for the benefit of the controversial Gupta family.

