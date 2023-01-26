Lotto results: Wednesday, 25 January 2023
Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 25 January 2023 are:
Lotto: 03, 06, 09, 11, 31, 39 B: 07
Lotto Plus 1: 06, 14, 21, 31, 36, 50 B: 46
Lotto Plus 2: 02, 07, 08, 16, 22, 33 B: 28
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
#DrawResults for 25/01/23 are:#PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) January 25, 2023
#LOTTO: 03, 06, 09, 11, 31, 39#B: 07
#LOTTOPLUS1: 06, 14, 21, 31, 36, 50#B: 46#LOTTOPLUS2: 02, 07, 08, 16, 22, 33#B: 28 pic.twitter.com/Zpu5RZ93KJ
Here are #dividends for the #LOTTO draw on (25/01/23)!#PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) January 25, 2023
You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/flQhnG7Ujl
Here are #dividends for the #LOTTOPLUS 1 draw on (25/01/23)!#PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) January 25, 2023
You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/pj98c5Hx3p
Here are #dividends for the #LOTTOPLUS 2 draw on (25/01/23)!#PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) January 25, 2023
You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/eDFM48qMTf