Lotto results: Wednesday, 25 January 2023

Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.

Photo by dylan nolte on Unsplash
26 January 2023 05:36

JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 25 January 2023 are:

Lotto: 03, 06, 09, 11, 31, 39 B: 07

Lotto Plus 1: 06, 14, 21, 31, 36, 50 B: 46

Lotto Plus 2: 02, 07, 08, 16, 22, 33 B: 28

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.

