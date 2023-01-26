Load shedding: Parliament meets Eskom unions to get first-hand perspective

Three parliamentary committees visited the power utility’s headquarters to get more answers on the power crisis.

CAPE TOWN - Members of Parliament (MPs) held their first meeting with labour unions at Eskom to get their perspective on the current load shedding crisis at the power utility.

READ: Eskom's permanent load shedding announcement proves govt is lying: DA

Three parliamentary committees occupied the power utility’s headquarters to get more answers on the power crisis.

The committees will also meet with the board and management of Eskom over the next two days.

READ: Energy expert endorses CT's move to buy power from businesses & residents

Before Thursday’s meeting, the committees said constant load shedding was adversely impacting the country and exacerbating its socio-economic challenges.

The Department of Public Enterprises committee chairperson Khaya Magaxa said the two-day interaction aims to assess the interventions being rolled out to address the protracted load shedding.

He said that they met with three key unions at Eskom to get their understanding.

"...the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa), the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) including Solidarity. We are listening to their presentation as they understand the situation here. What is their take in relation to this load shedding?"

MPs will be at Megawatt Park until Friday and it’s expected that they will have further interactions with CEO Andre de Ruyter and members of the board.

This follows mass action against the power crisis and its fallout, as well as a move to Stage 5 load shedding on Thursday.