Latest no-confidence motions are plots to destabilise Joburg - Phalatse

Three minority parties, the African Transformation Movement (ATM), African Independent Congress (AIC) and Al Jama-ah, have each tabled no-confidence motions against the mayor, which will be chaired in council on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse said that the attempts to remove her yet again from office were plots to bring about instability in the metro.

Phalatse has faced several motions over the last four months which were supported by different parties in the council.

She said that she was certain that she would survive.

Last year, the AIC and the ATM withdrew their motions of no confidence in Phalatse, stating that they wanted to give her another chance at leading the most powerful metro in the country.

Speaking to the media in Johannesburg ahead of her motion on Thursday, Phalatse said that she was hopeful that she would retain her seat in the mayoral office.

She said that she had survived numerous motions and could possibly see the day of light after Thursday’s attempt to oust her.

"At a political level, yes, there's turbulence, there's instability but the idea is that in the midst of all of that, sense must prevail."

The motion comes after negotiations between the Democratic Alliance (DA) and coalition partner, ActionSA, failed, which may see Phalatse's ouster become a reality.