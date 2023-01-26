Godongwana: US commitment to help combat poaching a positive development for SA

A task force aimed at combating the illicit trade of South Africa’s wildlife is set to improve cooperation between the financial intelligence units of both the United States and this country.

JOHANNESBURG - Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has expressed gratitude to the United States government after it announced a plan to work with the country to combat wildlife poaching.

The exploitation of wild animals is rife in South Africa.

Data from the forestry department shows that at least 259 rhinos were killed for their horns in the first half of last year alone.

Other wild animals such abalone, pangolins and elephants have also been targeted by poachers.

US Secretary for Treasury, Janet Yellen, made the announcement on Wednesday ahead of her meeting with Godongwana on Thursday morning.

Godongwana said that this was a positive development for the country.

"I believe that Ms Yellen and I will have fruitful discussions today on a number of issues, including anti-money laundering (AML) and countering financing of terrorism (CFT), climate financing and sovereign debt resolution in Africa."

Yellen, who has been in the country since Tuesday, said that the US remained committed to helping South Africa address its economic woes.