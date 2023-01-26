Generating unit breakdowns see Eskom ramp up power cuts to stage 5

The power utility said there'd been a further breakdown of a generation unit each at the Camden, Kendal, Lethabo and Majuba power stations.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has implemented stage 5 power cuts on Thursday morning and will do so for the next 48 hours until 5am on Saturday morning.

The power utility said there'd been a further breakdown of a generation unit each at the Camden, Kendal, Lethabo and Majuba power stations.

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha: "During the same time, the return to service of a generating unit each at Matla and Tutuka power stations have been delayed. Two units at Kriel, a unit each at Majuba and Tutuka power stations have been returned to service. Planned maintenance is 6,462 megawatts while breakdowns currently amount to 15,977 megawatts of capacity."

Stage 4 power cuts will then be implemented from 5am on Saturday morning until 4pm in the afternoon where stage 5 power cuts will make a return from then until 5am on Sunday morning.

Eskom said that the cycle of stage 4 and 5 rolling blackouts would be repeated on Sunday until it published further updates in the event of any significant change to the system.

The continued power cuts have had a detrimental effect on homes and businesses, while the country's water system has also taken a huge knock amid the high temperatures.

The sweltering heat resulted in the deaths of seven farmworkers in the Northern Cape last week.