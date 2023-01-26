Go

Generating unit breakdowns see Eskom ramp up power cuts to stage 5

The power utility said there'd been a further breakdown of a generation unit each at the Camden, Kendal, Lethabo and Majuba power stations.

Picture: Pexels
Picture: Pexels
26 January 2023 06:21

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has implemented stage 5 power cuts on Thursday morning and will do so for the next 48 hours until 5am on Saturday morning.

The power utility said there'd been a further breakdown of a generation unit each at the Camden, Kendal, Lethabo and Majuba power stations.

READ: How to check your load shedding schedule

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha: "During the same time, the return to service of a generating unit each at Matla and Tutuka power stations have been delayed. Two units at Kriel, a unit each at Majuba and Tutuka power stations have been returned to service. Planned maintenance is 6,462 megawatts while breakdowns currently amount to 15,977 megawatts of capacity."

Stage 4 power cuts will then be implemented from 5am on Saturday morning until 4pm in the afternoon where stage 5 power cuts will make a return from then until 5am on Sunday morning.

Eskom said that the cycle of stage 4 and 5 rolling blackouts would be repeated on Sunday until it published further updates in the event of any significant change to the system.

The continued power cuts have had a detrimental effect on homes and businesses, while the country's water system has also taken a huge knock amid the high temperatures.

The sweltering heat resulted in the deaths of seven farmworkers in the Northern Cape last week.

Timeline

More in Business

COPYRIGHT 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA