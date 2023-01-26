Frene Ginwala to be commemorated at special joint sitting in February

CAPE TOWN - Parliament will be commemorating the country's first democratically elected speaker Frene Ginwala at a special joint sitting of both houses in February.

The sitting is scheduled for 6 February, just three days before the official opening of Parliament with the president's State of the Nation Address (Sona).

Ginwala died at her Cape Town home two weeks ago - at the age of 90.

She was celebrated at a special memorial service in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

But Parliament said it's necessary for the legislature to also recognise the role she played as its first leader in the democratic era.

The Cabinet Lekgotla scuppered plans for it to be held next week.

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said the special sitting is scheduled for 6 February.

"We are also proposing that this sitting should also be held at the city hall because it will be a joint sitting. But also having it at the city hall will also allow for people, even people outside Parliament who may want to observe that moment with us to come forward."

Mapisa-Nqakula said holding the commemoration after the Sona would detract from its essence.