Fourth suspect in Delft kidnapping case due in court

CAPE TOWN - One of four suspects arrested in connection with the kidnapping of two victims in Delft is expected to appear in court on Thursday.

The victims were taken from a house in Thubelitsha on Sunday and held hostage at a residence in Philippi East.

A manhunt ensued after the crime was reported to police.

Hawks Spokesperson Zinzi Hani said that the victims, who were badly tortured, were rushed to hospital.

The other three suspects already appeared in court.

“The suspects also made off with their vehicle, a blue XLT bakkie, which was later recovered at Covid Informal Settlement near Fourie Drive.”