EXPLAINER: how the repo rate hike affects you

A 25 basis points increase to the repo rate means that the prime lending rate will be 10.75%.

JOHANNESBURG - South African Reserve bank governor Lesetja Kganyago announced that the repo rate has been raised by 25 basis points to 7.25%.

Eyewitness News' Nokukhanya Mntambo explains what this means for you.

