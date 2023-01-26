Estina scandal: Mosebenzi Zwane denies state funding his legal fees

The former Free State Agriculture MEC said "others have already been helped" and he didn't want "to challenge it for now."

JOHANNESBURG - Former Free State Agriculture MEC Mosebenzi Zwane has denied receiving state funds to pay his legal fees in the Estina Dairy Farm corruption scandal.

Zwane faces fraud, corruption, and money laundering charges in his alleged involvement in the R280-million botched Free State project.

He appeared at the Bloemfontein High Court on Wednesday in his first pre-trial hearing.

The matter has been postponed to April for another pre-trial hearing.

Zwane told journalists he was paying for his massive legal fees.

"Others have already been helped, I don't know if I will be helped. I don't want to challenge it for now, I'd rather stay out of the media. It is what it is."

ALSO READ: