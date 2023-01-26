Energy expert endorses CT's move to buy power from businesses & residents

National Treasury has approved the city's request to allow consumers and businesses to sell power back to the grid.

CAPE TOWN - Energy expert Ruse Moleshe said that the City of Cape Town's (CoCT) latest move to purchase power produced by businesses and residents was a step in the right direction.

National Treasury has exempted the city from competitive bidding or tendering, to buy power from homes and businesses.

As the metro forges ahead with an Independent Power Producer (IPP) tender, it hopes this latest move will shield the city from four stages of power cuts in future.

Moleshe said that this model by the city would alleviate pressure from Eskom.

The energy expert further said that this doesn't mean this is the beginning of the end of the power utility, as it supplies 90% of the country's electricity.

"What these options are doing is that they are reducing the demand from Eskom, because when we experience load shedding, we have a supply constraint problem that is augmented by the fact that we have a high demand."

Meanwhile, the city's mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis, said that the move was a step in the right direction to bring an end to load shedding.

“This is a significant step on our load shedding journey, and we hope that many Capetonians take up this opportunity to invest in solar, so that we can end load shedding sooner in our city."

Ruse added that Cape Town was leading the way for other municipalities, as the initiative was not governed by tender processes.