Ekurhuleni first 2023 council meeting: EFF ready to govern

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) provincial chairperson Nkululeko Dunga who is tipped to be the next Ekurhuleni Speaker, says he will accept the position if he is nominated.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) said they are ready to govern the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality.

The Ekurhuleni Council was holding its first meeting for 2023 on Thursday.

This comes as there are two motions of no confidence against Democratic Alliance (DA) councillors Speaker Raymond Dhlamini and council whip Khetha Shandu on the agenda.

In 2022, a last-minute implosion in talks between the African National Congress (ANC) and EFF led to the latter's councillors voting to reinstate the DA’s Tania Campbell as Mayor of Ekurhuleni.

More than two months later Eyewitness News understands that the EFF and ANC have patched things up.

EFF provincial chairperson Nkululeko Dunga who is tipped to be the next Ekurhuleni Speaker said he will accept the position if he is nominated.

“There were rumours that I was going to be the mayor so now you have moved me to Speaker. Nonetheless, the EFF is prepared to govern, and we will govern.”

The ANC and EFF occupy 38% and 14% of the seats respectively in the Ekurhuleni council meaning the parties hold 52% of seats combined.