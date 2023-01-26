Ekurhuleni council meeting crumbles after councillors' indiscipline

This follows DA and EFF councillors arguing for a no-confidence motion against DA councillors to be prioritised on the agenda.

JOHANNESBURG - The Ekurhuleni council meeting on Thursday collapsed after councillors failed to agree on a way forward.

On the meeting's agenda was a vote of no confidence in Democratic Alliance councillor Speaker Raymond Dhlamini and council whip Khetha Shandu.

READ: Ekurhuleni first 2023 council meeting: EFF ready to govern

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and African National Congress councillors wanted the no-confidence motions votes to be tabled first.

However, Speaker Dhlamini insisted that items be addressed as listed on the agenda.

There was some pushing and shoving EFF councillors and other DA councillors. TCG pic.twitter.com/Tl8AVBwljk ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 26, 2023

After more than six hours of delays and countless caucus meetings - Ekurhuleni municipality’s first council meeting of 2023 collapsed without a single item being tabled.

Dhlamini adjourned the sitting after he was surrounded by EFF councillors during a heated meeting.

He said it was a shame that the council could not conduct any business on Thursday.

"First and foremost, indeed, we need to apologise for that. It's not on. It's not okay. But we can't do things wrongly, we have to follow the proper processes accordingly."

Dhlamini said a date for a new council meeting will be communicated within the next seven days.