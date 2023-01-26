EFFSC marches to Union Buildings, demands alternative higher education options

The party called on government to establish alternative schooling facilities for pupils who didn't qualify for university acceptance.

PRETORIA - The Economic Freedom Fighters Student Command (EFFSC) on Wednesday took to the streets to march for a different cause.

Members marched from the party's headquarters in Johannesburg to the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

The EFF demanded that government address issues that students in the higher education sector were facing.

The party's student command president, Sihle Lonzi, said that government should accommodate those who wanted to acquire certain skills outside of a university.

"The government must be able to expand post-secondary education, such that we are able to absorb those students who want to build a skill set that can be used to advance the economy of South Africa. So, the ANC government has no plan whatsoever, in terms of what it will do with those learners who are going to fall through the cracks."