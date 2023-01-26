Department of Labour probes deaths of eight people in NC amid heatstroke scare

Seven of the eight people who allegedly died from heatstroke were farm workers.

CAPE TOWN - The Department of Employment and Labour on Thursday said further investigations were underway to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the deaths of eight people in the Northern Cape.

Minister Thulas Nxesi visited three farms in Kakamas in the province this week.

It's understood that seven of the eight people believed to have died of heatstroke were farm workers.

Nxesi said his visit alongside the Northern Cape's MEC for Department of Agriculture Environmental Affairs Land Reform and Rural Development Mase Manopole was not to investigate farmers.

The MEC's spokesperson Zandisile Luphahla: "Minister Nxesi said even though they have received a preliminary report, there are further investigations underway which will pave the way on what actions should be taken to determine if there was negligence. MEC Manopole said farmers should prioritise the performance of regular medical [checkups].”