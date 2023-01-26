Contents of alleged child sex ring kingpin’s phone to be revealed in court

An expert who studied the contents of Gerhard Ackerman's phone will take the witness stand on Thursday morning, but the court may not show any pornographic material.

Warning: This article contains graphic details of child rape and abuse.

JOHANNESBURG - The State in the child sex ring case being heard in the Johannesburg High Court has promised not to expose the court to pornographic material.

The second witness in the trial of Gerhard Ackerman will be back on the dock on Thursday morning.

Ackerman, the alleged ring kingpin, faces 740 counts of crimes, including, rape, attempted murder, the production and distribution of child pornography, and human trafficking.

The 52-year-old's co-accused, acting judge Paul Kennedy, died by suicide last year while out on bail.

ACKERMAN’S PHONE TO BE SCRUTINISED

One of the pieces of evidence collected by investigators was Ackerman's phone, where it was alleged he stored images and videos of child pornography.

It was also the phone Ackerman allegedly used to communicate with his victims, who were teenagers, and his clients, who were adult men.

An expert who studied the contents of the phone will take the witness stand.

Prosecutor Advocate Valencia Dube will display text messages and images to the court on Thursday as the State builds its case.

However, Judge Mohamed Ismail requested that no pornographic material be displayed in court. The identities of the victims, whose names may be seen in the text messages, must also be concealed.

