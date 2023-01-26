City of Tshwane says it's in continuous contact with Eskom over its R1.4bn debt

The city said that it acknowledged the debt and had proposed a payment plan with Eskom to bring the account up to date.

JOHANNESBURG - City of Tshwane said that it continuously communicated with Eskom about its financial challenges and was currently implementing interventions to address them.

These sentiments come after Eskom published a statement, stating that the city owed the utility R1.4 billion as of Wednesday.

However, it added that Eskom's rolling power cuts also played a role on the city's liquidity position.

It said that its maintenance budget was out of control as a direct impact of the power cuts.

City of Tshwane's MMC for finance, Peter Sutton: "One has to acknowledge the impact of load shedding on the City of Tshwane. Our residents and business are battling to make ends meet. We see a devastation of our economy."