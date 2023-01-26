Cane growers association pleads with govt for load shedding relief

The association has started counting losses it will incur this year as a result of load shedding, with members expected to spend nearly R190 million in additional energy costs.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Cane Growers Association has called on government to implement short-term measures to mitigate the impact of load shedding on the sugar industry.

The association said the industry is set to lose close to R800 million this year as a result of the rolling power cuts.

The agriculture sector has been struggling over the last few months following the intensified rolling blackouts, with concerns that this might increase food prices.

The association said that with the milling giant Tongaat Hulett being under business rescue, load shedding could be catastrophic.

It has started counting the losses it will incur this year, as load shedding compromises the quality of sugarcane.

It said its members were expected to spend nearly R190 million in additional energy costs, on account of disruption to irrigation schedules.

The growers need a minimum of six hours of continuous energy supply to run their irrigation systems. However, this has become impossible with the changing stages of load shedding.

Growers are now forced to irrigate whenever electricity is available, regardless of demand, according to the association.

It has appealed to Eskom and the government to find urgent solutions to its challenges.