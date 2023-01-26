Big Brother Mzansi fave Themba Broly bags reality tv show
'Themba: My Inked World' consists of ten episodes and will premiere on Mzansi Magic on 3 February.
CAPE TOWN – Big Brother Mzansi Season 3 contestant and fan favourite, Themba Mabaso, also known as Themba Broly, will be giving South Africans a glimpse into his life with a new reality television show.
Themba: My Inked World, consists of 10 episodes and will premiere on Mzansi Magic on 3 February.
#GhostNation you're up!Get ready Don't miss the premiere of Themba: My Inked World on 03 Feb at 20:00 on #MzansiMagic. 🔥#ThembaMyInkedWorld pic.twitter.com/4N2CiJAHov' ThembaBroly (@ThembaBroly) January 25, 2023
Viewers will get a chance to see how Mabaso navigates life's pressures, while also rebuilding his life.
Before his Big Brother fame, Mabaso’s tattoo parlour burnt down, and he lost everything.
Since then, his followers, known as Ghost Nation, have helped him buy a new house, which they partially paid for. He has a music EP on streaming services and is in a relationship with Big Brother Mzansi season 3 winner, Michelle Vundla, popularly known as Mphowabadimo.
The show also promises to delve on the former housemate's life as a father, a son, and a partner.
"His ex Nqobile, is still in love with him: how will that impact on his relationship with Mpho?” reads a Mzansi Magic statement about the show.
Mabaso’s fans are counting down the days until the show starts.
They took to social media to express their excitement.
We've been waiting hey#Thembabroly #ThembaMyInkedWorld' Puleng Motaung (@PulengM86396930) January 25, 2023
Congratulations Themba ... incredible achievement 💥' Bev (@BevArtist2) January 25, 2023
But please do not cry.
Remember... no pressure!!
GHOST NATION LOVES THEMBA #ThembaBroly ❤️ pic.twitter.com/McnC3N9wTz
Won't Miss It For Anything 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭#Thembabroly pic.twitter.com/bL6RTeyZyN' Patience Lone Molefe (@lone_molefe) January 25, 2023
Thank you for sharing yourself with us Themba. ❤️' Susan (@fentsetse) January 25, 2023
Won't miss it for anything in this world❤️😍#Thembabroly' SiphokaziBroly (@Siphokazimakhel) January 26, 2023
Look at God.. 🙌💫💃' Vivian Cynthia (@iamviviancynthi) January 26, 2023
Congratulations, @ThembaBroly 🎉 🎊
Can't wait to see you on our screens again‼️
God answers prayers 🙏 🙌 ✨️ ❤️
When God shows up... He shows off‼️#ThembaMyInkedWorld
We are very proud of #Thembabroly and as #GhostNation we can't wait for this 🥂🍾' Dimakatso 💛🐺💚👻 (@Dimkatso10) January 25, 2023
Jonnaaa 🙌🏾🙌🏾🤸🏾♀️💃🏾💃🏾 I can't wait, God please let there be no change of the load shedding schedule 🙏🏾🙏🏾🕯️🕯️' Nokufika Malinga (@LeFikaMalinga) January 25, 2023