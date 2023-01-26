ANCYL calls for Gordhan to be redeployed to another ministry

The league’s convener, Nonceba Mhlauli, said that they agreed with the DA that President Cyril Ramaphosa needed to make changes to his Cabinet and they wanted him to remove Pravin Gordhan from the public enterprises portfolio.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) said that it wanted Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan to be redeployed to another ministry.

It is accusing him of failing to resolve the country’s worsening power supply crisis.

The league’s convener, Nonceba Mhlauli, spoke to Eyewitness News on the sidelines of the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s march against the ANC over power cuts in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

She said that while they disagreed with the DA's march to Luthuli House, they agreed that there needed to be much more efficient leadership at Eskom and within government.

Mhlauli said that the DA's claim that the ANC's cadre deployment policy had brought Eskom to its knees was incorrect.

"If we are here today because of ANC cadre deployment, then how are we sitting with Andre de Ruyter? De Ruyter is not an ANC member, he’s definitely not an ANC cadre, yet he’s the GCEO of Eskom. There is also no ANC cadre on the Eskom board," Mhlauli said.

Mhlauli said that they would soon announce details on their planned demonstration at Eskom's offices over the power crisis.

