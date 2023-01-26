ANC in Joburg agrees to not contest mayoral position should Phalatse be ousted

The political parties in the Joburg council seek to remove Phalatse from office.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Johannesburg on Thursday said it won't run for the mayoral position again should Mayor Mpho Phalatse be ousted.

Phalatse faces three motions-of-no confidence after three minority parties including the African Transformation Movement, African Independent Congress and Al Jama-ah each tabled a motion.

The ANC’s Dada Morero was elected mayor in September 2022 but was later removed after the courts ruled that he obtained the seat unlawfully.

The ANC has been painted as a power-hungry party that will do everything to obtain leadership in Gauteng's top metros.

This was the case in Ekurhuleni in 2022 when the caucus tabled a motion of no confidence against Mayor Tania Campbell without the approval of the ANC’s provincial executive committee.

ANC Joburg chairperson Morero said although he is confident that Phalatse will be ousted he will not be running as a candidate for the mayoral chair.

"We have agreed in the negotiations that at this stage [that] we will field a candidate from one of the minority parties."

He said the parties in the opposition were still undecided about who they will agree on to stand for the mayoral position.

