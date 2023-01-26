ActionSA says Phalatse on the brink of exit after talks with PA break down

ActionSA said talks breaking down meant the multi-party coalition in the City of Johannesburg would face motions of no confidence, without the majority to defend Mayor Mpho Phalatse.

JOHANNESBURG - ActionSA said talks with the Democratic Alliance (DA) regarding the Patriotic Alliance (PA) have broken down, and the multi-party coalition in the City of Johannesburg will face motions of no confidence - without the majority to defend Mayor Mpho Phalatse.

At the centre of the dispute appears to be an original proposal that had been agreed to by all parties, including the DA, and accepted by the PA.

However, ActionSA said rather than honouring the universally accepted proposal, the DA branded the PA as corrupt.

The party said that as a consequence, it seemed certain that the motions of no confidence would succeed and the coalition in Johannesburg would fall.

However, ActionSA said it would field its own candidate for mayor.

The DA is yet to respond.