4 men accused of kidnapping Indian businessman set to appear in court

The South African Police Service (SAPS) said that the victim was kidnapped shortly after touching down at the OR Tambo International Airport on 20 January.

JOHANNESBURG - An Indian businessman's four alleged kidnappers are set to appear in the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) said that the victim was kidnapped shortly after touching down at the OR Tambo International Airport on 20 January.

Detectives cornered the suspected perpetrators in Fordsburg, Johannesburg on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Athlenda Mathe, said that preliminary investigations indicated that the syndicate, posing as a businessman, lured the victim to South Africa.

- READ: GAUTENG POLICE ARREST SIX PEOPLE ALLEGED TO BE KIDNAPPING SYNDICATE MEMBERS

- READ: RAPE, ROBBERY, CARJACKING TOP 3 MOTIVES FOR SA'S RECORD KIDNAPPING

"A multidisciplinary team consisting of various expertise within the SAPS was established. Four cell phones, including the one used to communicate with the family, were seized, as well as the victim’s watch and driver’s licence found in their possession.

“One firearm and several SIM cards were also seized. A substantial amount of money was also seized, which is believed to be ransom payments."