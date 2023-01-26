3 Parly committees to visit Eskom HQ to assess its efforts to end power cuts

The three parliamentary committees are adamant that the constant power cuts are having an adverse impact on the country and are exacerbating its socioeconomic challenges.

CAPE TOWN - Three different committees from both houses of Parliament are expected to visit to Eskom headquarters on Thursday morning to assess the entity’s efforts to resolve the energy crisis.

The portfolio committees on public enterprises and mineral resources, energy, as well as the NCOP’s select committee on public enterprises and communications will meet with Eskom on Thursday and on Friday.

Their meeting comes a day after Eskom management met with Parliament finance watchdog Scopa to discuss the same challenges.

In a statement, public enterprises committee chairperson, Khaya Magaxa, said that the aim of the two-day interaction was to assess the interventions being rolled out to address the longest-ever load shedding and ensure the security of energy supply.

He said that a secure energy supply would add "impetus" to efforts to grow the economy and address the unemployment challenge.

The committees will engage various parties, including organised labour, the Eskom board and senior management.

Some of the issues to be addressed during the meetings include the security of electricity supply, the operational state of all power stations, governance at the entity, solutions to the current power cuts, as well as alleged sabotage and theft at power stations.



Eskom chairperson, Mpho Makwana, told Scopa on Tuesday that it was not just up to Eskom to add new generation capacity to the grid to end power cuts and encouraged private players to be part of the solution.