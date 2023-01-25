Zwane, co-accused appear in court on Estina dairy farm matter but case postponed

Former MEC for Agriculture in the Free State, Mosebenzi Zwane, appeared alongside his co-accused, where they face fraud, corruption and money laundering charges linked to the botched R280 million project.

BLOEMFONTEIN - The Bloemfontein High Court has postponed the Estina dairy farm corruption case to April for further case management.

The defence have been given specific timelines to respond to questions from the State on the evidence that will be used in the case.

Several former Free State officials, including Peter Thabethe and Seiphati Dhlamini, were present in the dock with Zwane on Wednesday morning.

They face an additional charge for contravening the Public Finance Management Act.

Judge Johann Daffue said that the matter would return for a second pre-trial hearing.