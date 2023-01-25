Zonke fans plead with singer to do a countrywide tour

The double platinum artist and songwriter’s Enigma Tour is set to take place in Gauteng, Cape Town and Gqeberha, but fans are calling for more shows.

CAPE TOWN – Fans of singer and songwriter Zonke are calling on the double platinum artist to add more cities to her upcoming tour.

The Feelings hitmaker’s Enigma Tour will, for now, be taking place in Cape Town, Gqeberha, and Gauteng, in April and May.

On Wednesday, the Afrosoul singer announced on social media that more dates would be added to the tour, which has been described as 'a night of musical genius.’

Hello everybody. More dates to be announced 🌹❤️ pic.twitter.com/pLBQ6sLe4B ' ZONKE™️🇿🇦 (@ZonkeMusic) January 25, 2023

Concertgoers have been promised an electrifying and visually appealing experience.

Ticket prices range from R400 to R2 000.

The VIP seating area for the Gauteng leg of the show is already sold out.

Please come to East London 🥺🙏🏿🙏🏿 ' Sanda (@thwenizah) January 25, 2023

@ZonkeMusic can we get a coutry-wide tour please? This thing of skipping Limpopo is not so ayoba ' Seja Makhura (@Seja_Makhura) January 25, 2023

@ZonkeMusic When are you coming to Mpumalanga ❤️ ' Kagiso_💙 (@Kagiso54523442) January 25, 2023

Please do come to Bloemfontein 🙏 ' Neo khumisi (@KhumisiNeo) January 25, 2023