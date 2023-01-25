Tough economic times in SA will impact public healthcare, says WC's Mbombo Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo has highlighted the debilitating impact that the country’s struggling economy has on the provision of public healthcare. Western Cape Health Department

Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo has highlighted the debilitating impact that the country’s struggling economy has on the provision of public healthcare. Mbombo on Tuesday welcomed the 2023 intake of interns and community services doctors at the country’s second biggest healthcare facility, Tygerberg Hospital. Seventy-six new medical interns and community service doctors have joined Tygerberg Hospital’s staff complement this year. 76 new medical interns and community service doctors from across the country have been placed here for further training and to sharpen their clinical skills. pic.twitter.com/Iv97insFKE EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 24, 2023

These young healthcare workers will receive further training from the facility’s highly skilled staff, using state-of-the-art medical equipment during the course of the year.

Health MEC Mbombo explained that the tough economic times were also being felt in the sector.

"It has got to do with the economy that is beyond our control. Now with our budget for the western cape that has been decreased for the next three years, starting from this year, it will have a huge impact, so now we're relying on the provincial treasury, at least, to be able to make it up on that aspect."

Mbombo reiterated that as much as patients had rights, an environment should also be created where these doctors could carry out their duties.

Provincial health officials said that 332 medical intern doctors had been placed in the province.