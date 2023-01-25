Table Mountain ranger injured following attack by alleged poacher

SANParks said six suspects were arrested, and more than 100 abalone was seized. During the arrest, one of the suspects resisted and attacked the ranger.

CAPE TOWN - A Table Mountain ranger is recovering at home after he was attacked by an alleged poacher in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

He was part of a team of rangers attending to a call about suspected poaching taking place in the Glencairn area of the mountain.

SANParks spokesperson Lauren Howard-Clayton said a car suspected of being involved in the alleged poaching was stopped by rangers and the police.

Howard-Clayton said six suspects were arrested, and more than 100 abalone was seized.

She added that during the arrest, one of the suspects resisted and attacked the ranger.

"Table Mountain National Park would like to wish our Ranger a speedy healing process and believe that he would make a full recovery following this unfortunate incident. Congratulations must go to the Sea, Air and Mountain special operations rangers and members of the SAPS for the successful arrest of the six suspects in question who were apprehended for being in possession of 112 abalone and diving gear," Howard-Clayton said.