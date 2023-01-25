Shortage of beds at universities due to govt failure: EFFSC

On Tuesday, Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande announced that there is a shortage of about 400,000 beds at student accommodations across the country.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters Student Command (EFFSC) believes the shortage of beds at university student accommodations is due to the government’s failure to provide services.

On Tuesday, Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande announced that there is a shortage of about 400,000 beds at student accommodations across the country.

READ: EFF Student Command calls on government to build more universities, colleges

The student command on Wednesday started marching to the union buildings in Pretoria to urge the government to act quickly in ensuring all issues regarding the tertiary sector are addressed.

The march started at the EFF’s headquarters in Johannesburg on Wednesday morning.

Almost five hours into the march the EFFSC was in Alexandra with the hope of arriving in Pretoria at dawn.

Its president Sihle Lonzi said that the march aimed to raise issues affecting students at institutions of higher learning, including student accommodation.

"In Sedibeng, there are students who are sleeping outside. In CPUT [Cape Penisular University of Technology] there are students who are sitting in labs and lecture theatres."

He accused the government of lacking the plan to address the shortage of beds.