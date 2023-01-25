Second witness expected to take stand in Nulane Investments corruption trial

It's understood that the State had more than 30 witnesses lined up to give damning testimonies against the accused.

BLOEMFONTEIN - The State is set to call a second witness to the stand on day three of the Nulane Investments corruption trial where several Gupta associates, including Iqbal Sharma, are accused of fraud and money laundering.

At least three Free State officials are also accused of being part of a scheme that saw the state swindled out of close to R25 million.

The State's first witness, forensic auditor at national Treasury, Siphiwe Mahlangu, wrapped up his testimony, following a tough line of questioning from defence lawyers.

Lawyers representing the accused argued that Mahlangu was not qualified to make findings on the Nulane contract.

The defence lawyers, who poked holes in the affidavit Mahlangu submitted, added that he was biased and testified in favour of the State's version of events.

The Bloemfontein High Court was also asked now to look into the use of a disputed document after former Free State official Seiphati Dhlamini questioned the veracity of her signature on one of the procurement documents.

Meanwhile, the Estina Dairy Farm pre-trial hearing is expected in court on Thursday where some of the co-accused in the Nulane case will join former Free State MEC for Agriculture, Mosebenzi Zwane, in the dock.

