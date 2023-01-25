Funeral undertakers plead with SAns to bury loved ones within 4 days

Load shedding has impacted many industries including funeral undertakers who have had to deal with the early decomposition of corpses.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Funeral Practitioners Association (Safpa) encourages South Africans to bury their loved ones within four days as load shedding affects operations.

The association said due to rampant power cuts, takes funeral undertakers longer to corpses as traffic lights tend to be off - which leads to problems on the road.

Safpa added that the sweltering weather also contributed to the fast decomposition of bodies as some have comorbidities.

As many sectors struggle as a result of load shedding, funeral practitioners battle to keep their businesses operational.

Despite having generators Safpa said at the rate that load shedding continued, their backup systems remained under pressure.

Safpa said its members have to service their generators four times more than they usually do.

The association's chairperson Monageng Legae said they are pleading with the public to preserve the dignity of the deceased.

"The bodies that we currently do have, have pre-existing conditions. When those kinds of bodies meet the heat, the body starts heating up because it has high blood pressure or diabetes."

Legae said that the association implemented these measures to avoid bodies decomposing.