Runaway leaders Mamelodi Sundowns chalk up 13th straight win

JOHANNESBURG - Mamelodi Sundowns won a record-extending 13th consecutive South African Premiership match on Tuesday with a 2-1 victory at lowly TS Galaxy.

Popularly known as the Brazilians, Sundowns lead the richest league in Africa by 19 points from Richards Bay and look set for a sixth straight title.

Sundowns won 11 matches in a row in the 2006-2007 season, a record they equalled this month against SuperSport United before scoring further victories over Kaizer Chiefs and Galaxy.

The Pretoria outfit are runaway leaders with 11 matches to play despite a poor start to the season when they lost two and drew one of the first six matches.

One of those losses was a shock setback at home to Galaxy, so success was particularly sweet in the eastern city of Mbombela through goals from Rushine de Reuck and Peter Shalulile.

The first goal of the campaign for centre-back De Reuck - a powerful 11th-minute header off a corner - came at a high price as he was immediately carried off with concussion.

Namibian Shalulile, whose prolific scoring has made him the dominant Premiership player of the past two seasons, doubled the lead with a close-range tap-in on 64 minutes.

Sundowns' Ugandan goalkeeper Denis Onyango, making a rare start at the age of 37, conceded a penalty deep in the stoppage time that Ivorian Djakaridja Traore converted.

On Saturday, Sundowns host Sekhukhune United, who have soared from the relegation zone to fifth with four wins and a draw since Brandon Truter became coach.